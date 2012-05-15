Te72 Corolla With A 3sge Heart

To follow up the 2JZ-powered Supra Celica Car Spotlight I posted yesterday, I want to showcase one more great vintage machine from Toyotafest 2012 – in this case a 1981 TE72 Corolla two-door.
While there was nothing outrageous on the car exterior-wise. the bodywork and paint looked immaculate. Particularly the pulled stock fenders…
…which covered a very deep set of R-type RS Watanabes.
The centerpiece of the build is no doubt the engine bay, which is where you’ll find a second generation 3SGE swap with a set of individual throttle bodies from a 20-valve 4AGE and a custom-built high rise header. I can only imagine how good this thing sounds with the loud pedal down.
You just can’t go wrong mixing a screaming naturally aspirated heart with a simple, lightweight platform like the 70-chassis Corolla.
Selecting single favorite from the field at Toyotafest is damn near impossible, but this little Corolla may well be my pick.
-Mike Garrett
Very nice! I wonder if the owner usually has a strut brace installed.
This Corolla doesn't seem to have brake booster and/ or master cylinder.
Which raises the question.......either this car is an unfinished project, which it could be.
OR, the owner of the car thought about a set of Tilton / AP Racing box-pedal into the cabin, which raises a further question:
"Mike have you taken a look into the foot-area to see if the pedals were there?"
If not, why not mentioning it in a more-detailed feature? Just a thought.
once again great job, -Mike, good piece...
anyone can tell me how difficult is to put the 20v on itb 3SGE, also can be put on the 16v 4age?
people need to remember its a spotlight just a quick glance a feature is were we get more details.
can antbody say the 'little engine that could'
@Einar
currently doing that modification now.
need an adaptor plate to do it all, its more money than difficult.
thanks! I like to have details of your work
