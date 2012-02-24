Video Roll>>the First Daytona 500

Next Chapter >

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1H467tOyPkI

As we gear up for this weekend’s big race, we want to share one more historic Daytona clip.

This is the very first Daytona 500, which was held in 1959 and resulted in a three-way battle that became one of NASCAR’s most historic finishes of all time.

Take a watch and enjoy the stock car nostalgia.

-Mike Garrett