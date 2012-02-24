Video Roll>>the First Daytona 500

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1H467tOyPkI
As we gear up for this weekend’s big race, we want to share one more historic Daytona clip.
This is the very first Daytona 500, which was held in 1959 and resulted in a three-way battle that became one of NASCAR’s most historic finishes of all time.
Take a watch and enjoy the stock car nostalgia.
-Mike Garrett
Comments
I'd be a much bigger fan of NASCAR if they went back to using "stock" cars.. production based cars, basically. The "spec" series that it is now does not interest me in the least. Yes, I understand the arguments for safety. But come on. So let's reduce the top speeds of the cars (if that is even necessary...) down to around 170-180mph or so. Still pretty damn fast. But we need to see Mustangs vs Camaros Vs Chargers Vs Cadillacs and so forth. Cars that came off a production line, using engine blocks that came off a production line. Race on Sunday, Sell on Monday. Use NASCAR to help develop and perfect automotive technologies of the future.
Lee petty did not win the 1st Daytona 500!!!johnny beau champ won it as he was one lap ahead of petty!to bad video footage wasnt better back then!
these cars look highly unsafe ha
Did he say, no crash .. an.. an no cautions?!!
xcn5bsn5bvtb7sdn5cnvbttecc
[...]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they are actually worth a go by, so possess a look[...]
xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf
[...]we like to honor a lot of other internet web sites on the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out[...]
mxcn5w7xmwncwexnicensrgffg
[...]Here is an excellent Blog You may Locate Interesting that we Encourage You[...]
Title
[...]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nevertheless seriously worth taking a search, whoa did one master about Mid East has got a lot more problerms too [...]
Title
[...]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nonetheless really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got much more problerms also [...]
Title
[...]here are some links to web sites that we link to because we consider they are really worth visiting[...]
Just Browsing
While I was browsing yesterday I noticed a excellent post concerning
Informative and precise
Its difficult to find informative and precise information but here I noted
Yahoo results
While browsing Yahoo I discovered this page in the results and I didn’t think it fit
News info
I was reading the news and I saw this really interesting information
Looking around
I like to surf around the online world, regularly I will go to Stumble Upon and follow thru
Just Browsing
While I was browsing yesterday I noticed a excellent post concerning
Looking around
I like to browse around the web, often I will just go to Digg and follow thru
Another Title
I saw this really great post today.
Title
This is my Excerpt
Just Browsing
While I was surfing today I noticed a great article concerning