Speedhunters Awards 2011>>reader Car Of The Year

Now for one of the largest categories in the Speedhunters Awards – Reader Car of the Year. We received a huge amount of submissions this year and it was very difficult to narrow the group down to the list below.
There are cars of all types from every corner of the globe here, so make sure you take a close look. We've listed a few details about each car to help you make your decision. In addition, we've also added a few reader rides that were featured on the site in 2011. Thanks to all who submitted their cars!
Here are the nominees.
Adrian's R33 Skyline
Andy's Miata – Turbocharged motor with nearly 300hp to the wheels, RX-7 diff, AWR wide-body, Work Equips, etc.
B.R.E. Motorsports S14 – Full road race build with an LS7 swap, one-off wide-body, custom suspension.
Brendan Underwood's S13 – Built for response with a mild SR20DET, RG suspension, Wedsport wheels, etc.
Brian Lee's S2000 – Comptech supercharger, ASM aero, Ohlins coilovers, Prodrive wheels, and more.
Buckey Laing's RX-7 – Street/Pro-Am drift car with a built 13B-T, BN Sports aero, Enkei RPF1 wheels, and more.
C. Gryffin's 200SX - RB26DETT swap, JDM and Euro parts conversions, S13 & S14 chassis parts, much more.
Carlos' Nissan Sentra SE-R – VQ35DE swap, Wilwood brakes, 17×9 5Zigen wheels, etc.
Chris' Lotus Elise – Arqray exhaust, CF aero parts, Nitron SA coilovers, Volk CE28Ns, other functional goodies.
Christopher's MR2 – Built motor, GT28RS turbo, Tanabe suspension, Work Emotion wheels, etc.
Colton's Datsun 510 – VG30ET swap, coilovers, Wilwood brakes, does 12.0 @ 124mph in the quarter-mile.
Dan's Evo – Road-registered, fully-built motor, Ohlins DFVs, Endless brakes, much more.
Dano's AE86 – TRD N2 flares over a J-Blood widebody, 4AGZE swap, lots of custom-fabbed chassis parts.
Darin's Datsun 510 – Fully restored with a period correct look, S13 suspension, and an L18 with Mikuni carbs.
Dennis' Lotus Europa S2 – 1600cc engine swap, twin Webers, Renault 5-speed conversion, Minilite wheels.
Derek's FD RX-7 – Mild streetport 13BREW, APEXi turbo kit, HKS coilovers, full cage, Gramlights wheels, built for drifting.
Douglas Burns' Rover Mini Sprite – Lightly tuned motor, adjustable suspension, Minator wheels, Cooper S brakes, etc.
Dylan's Shelby GT500 Mustang – A restomod Mustang built for cruising the roads of South Africa.
Endo X's R32 Skyline – A fully restored and tweaked R32 GT-R, suffered an accident recently and is right now being totally rebuilt.
Fernando's Datsun 120Y – A full race car that sees the track in Portugal regularly. Makes 120hp from 1176cc.
Gino's RX-7 - Bought originally for $500, has bolt-on engine mods, custom coilovers, and more. Currently undergoing a total rebuild.
Honda K-powered S13 Silvia
Hung's Supra – Over 400whp with bolt-ons, full repaint with CF aero parts, SSR wheels.
Jacob's RB26-Powered R34 Skyline Sedan
Jeff's '79 Camaro - Built for SCCA Solo racing, 8,000 rpm small block, custom suspension, and more.
Jeremy's BMW E28 – Euro-spec car imported to the US, Toyota 1JZ-GTE swap, vintage HRE wheels, and more.
Jesse's Pontiac Solstice – Built as a total sleeper, has a Mallett LS3 swap with 380hp to the wheels, CTS-V rear end, re-valved suspension and more.
John's '70 Buick GSX – A family heirloom, completely unrestored with only 75,000 miles on it.
Justin Fox's R32 Skyline GT-R
Karlos' '74 Mitsubishi Galant - Fully restored, rebuilt motor, Enkei wheels, a daily driver.
Keith Dixon's RX-7 – Aggressive street port with a Borg Warner turbine, Drag-tuned suspension, and more.
Kevin's MR-S - Built 2ZZGE engine, HKS coilovers, Volk TE37s, etc.
Kirk's AE86 – Originally purchased in Japan, A full Initial D replica with an ITB 4AGE under the hood, all work done by Kirk and his wife.
Kyle Vance's R32 Skyline Sedan
Landon's 300ZX – 450whp, SPL suspension, 5Zigen wheels
Lucas' Evo X – A combination of AMS engine parts, Voltex aero, Whiteline suspension parts, and a lot more.
Mark's R31 Skyline – RB25DET swap, custom coilover suspension, 15" BBS RS wheels, etc.
Matthew's '73 Celica – Built for drifting, features a blacktop 4AGE swap and AE86 suspension, among other things.
Matthew's S14 – Time attack car with a built SR20, Vertex Ridge kit, custom Bilstein suspension, and more.
Maxime's AE86 – An original French market car, fully restored over the course of 7 years. Original bluetop 4AGE motor.
Michael's '87 Buick Regal T-Type – Built for autocrossing but has also done 12.1 in the quarter-mile. Garrett T63E turbocharger, complete suspension, Simmons wheels.
Mike's BMW M3 – Amuse aero parts and exhaust, Alloy Technic wheels, etc.
Nathan's '81 Toyota Cressida – 1UZ-FE swap with 5-speed trans, BC coilovers, Longchamps, and more.
Nick's '72 240Z – Originally bought by his grandfather in '73, an on-going restoration project currently 75% complete.
Peter's Fiat 600 - Abarth 1000 TCR conversion, GSX-R 1000 engine swap, custom suspension, Silverstone wheels, much more.
Phil's KE70 Corolla - 4KC with DOHC head, 9,600 RPM redline, AE86 coilovers, Work wheels
Princeton's Porsche 993 – GT2 Evo body parts, Bilstein and Racers Group suspension, custom twin turbo system, etc.
Raymond's Evo X – Bolt-on engine upgrades, VARIS aero parts, Stance coilvers Advan wheels, etc.
Raymond's S15 Silvia
Ryan Rudd's Hakosuka
Sam Futchner's AE86
Sean's DC2 Integra
Serge's MR2
Shannon's AE86
Stephen's BMW E30 – SR20DET swap, custom-built suspension, BBS RS wheels, Euro body parts
Steven's VW R32 - Converted from a former show car, features H&R coilovers, BBS CH wheels, custom exhaust, Autopower roll cage, and more.
Sunny's '73 240Z - L24 with Weber carbs, custom-built suspension, Work Equip 03s, Recaro seats, etc.
Ty Isaak's FD RX-7
Zach's 350Z - Greddy twin turbo kit, Tein Flex suspension, Vertex lip kit, Work Meisters, and more.
Now that you've digested all the nominees, make your vote in the poll below. Again, remember that we WON'T count votes left in the comments section.
407 comments
So so close between the S12 200sx, Initial D 86 and the super clean s15..but lets face it, we ALL want Takumi's car
that gt500 is CRAZY
Buick Regal FTWW!!!
It's literally impossible to make a choice. These are all too good.
wow to many choices
Awesome!!
Why are these always so hard to choose?
Princeton's 993 is just too badass not to win!!!
hardest one by far!!!
a fine s12.
Sweet greenTI. Low rider of choice.
My fave build
I struggled to pick a car until i saw jet fd right at the bottom had to pick him
Jeremy's E28 for sure
So many good cars...it isn't fair. XD
por muy dura que sea la elección me quedo con esta belleza.
This is a great car!
All of them killed, hard decision. Good luck, as a Trailblazer SS driver i did have to stay loyal
this was one the hardest polls by far!!!!! almost all of them are awesome
993<3
Great cars!!
510 for the win............
This is impossible!
Stephen's SR20 E30!!!!!
87 Regal. a very nice look
Andy's Miata!!
One more for Portugal's Datsun 120 Y!!!! the classics here are damn cool!!
I hope something out of the ordinary wins like the S12, the Galant, or the KE70...
Nick's '72 240Z, That thing is a %100 Pure labor of love.
i told tex if you work hard and never give up,and never quit, and pay the price dreams come true. second year at p.r.i. this time with a car. engine specialist,roushyates engines. mike g blackwell.
awesome ride..!!!
buckey
Datsun 4 life!!
Most cleanest e28 ever.
Love the clean look
Sleeper Ftw
WOW. I feel like I need to step my game up...these are some really nice cars
The E28 literally gave me goose bumps, then I read about the swap...
jeremy e28 too sick
Matthew's S14 rocks
I work with Kirk so I have to vote for his car. Plus I love that thing so much!
Where's the tick box for "All of the above" ?
sa brod ko yan eh
Buckey Laing's RX-7 ALL THE WAY
more info on Jeff's 79 camaro please!!
Cleanest e28 out there by far. The 1jz swap looks like it was factory installed it is flawless!
Zach goes hard for the NW
E30 = God's Chariot.
Dopest E28, swag'd out da game, swoop swoop.
i like that blue drift FD its soooooooo nice
Thanks for the nomination of my e28 guys! Means a lot!
jeremy's e28 is georgeous, great guy as well.
He has my vote
I am hoping Hung's Supra Win's
Its clearly a better built car and it shows.
diserving winner
Dano's corolla for sure!
Awesome e28! Inline-6 power!
Hope he wins
that GSX is awesomeeee
You should make the pics linkable. I'd like to read about some of these.
Go dime for business and style points!
Sergeys mr2 ... all the way
Vote for Kevin's MR-S !!!
Steve's E30 is amazing!
Been watching his build from day One.
LOVE the stance on the E28!!!! That's my pick.
Omg this is the hardest choice I've EVER had to make!
The best!
Game, set and match...
Soooooo official.
Johns Buick is one of the cleanest
love gns and hes from the same forum
Rawesome pic
The Solstice is actually making 404HP to the wheels now.
Dano's 86 FTW! Representing the Lethbridge Sports Car Club!
Stephens BMW SR20DET E30 for sure
Damn nice build Mighty Mouse!!!!!!!!!
Sorry Aids, gotta vote for that S14 Time attack car!
Just looking at all the nominations...its really hard to choose.
Hard choice!
that blue nissan 240sx from B.R.E.motorsports desurve to win. the thing is amazing, u guys should get the full story on that car. im sure there is alot going on that we the fans would love to read about.
I've always loved that yellow color on that s30z.
Nathan's '81 Toyota Cressida
PNW love panic is where its at
the VQ spec v sentra gets my vote cuz that's awesome almost voted the B.R.E. 240 until i saw the LS swap, the 1st gen RX-7 is super clean too
I've seen Dano's car take shape over the past few years. He's put a lot of time & sweat into it to make it a really fun ride!
That had to be the hardest vote yet I'm sure all look even better in person too.
I may be a euro guy but Raymond's s15 is just plain mean! Gets my vote for sure!
Serge's MR2!!!
Thanks guys, we have been working hard for a long time.
jesus christ could there be any more options???? dano's 86 just cus the picture is bad ass
Nissan for life braaaa....
Sunny's 240z is insane.
Awesome car worth
For anyone that wants to know a little more about my Porsche. Here are two write ups about it:
http://maydaygarage.com/2010/02/23/from-houston-with-love-princeton-wongs-1996-carrera-2-monster/
Thanks for your consideration!
dano! great guy, WICKED car.
Ftw
Clean car and pure muscle!
Matt's S14 is awesome!
Fully sick yuleh
NICE JOB
I vote for this car Lucas is a great guy and his car is top notch!!
matt panics celica is way cooler than described
The RB26 S12 for the win!
I can't even choose! The Europa, the Galant, 4A-GE Celica, the '72 240Z, or that KE70 with the crazy engine or even the beautiful S15?! I would also vote for the red S13 or the white FD3S, but I'm sure those cars were already fatured on the site a long time ago, so IMO, not 2011 cars (even though they're marvelous!)
I will go for the "unloved" Galant!
This was soo hard, I literally have some form of attachment to 10 of these cars, and the rest are just as rad!
Stephen's bmw e30 is toooooo dope!
there is only one choice ... Euro wins...
Good Luck Carlos C3 FTW!!
Choix difficile... Je vote la Silvia S12, mais j'adore la Datsun 510 !
e28 lushness!
Great list, but that E28 is too good not to vote for
some really nice cars, but wow. The harness bar in the celica in that opening shot is at completely the wrong angle, wouldn't like to be in that thing in an accident!
Supra FTW!
Loving the E28!
hella tight!
sweet Nissan
S/W
although my S2000 was nominated (thanks speedhunters!), I've always had a soft spot for 993 Porsche's.
r31 skyline ftw,
well its an amazing e28 has to be my second fav besides rusty i think this car is just awesome the 1jz suits the car very well its look sick with the chrome HRE 504's and its just a very classy looking car
That GT500 made me cream my pants
'73 Celica
Buckey and his FC FTW dude is legit in what he does
tough call..
this is deff the hardest vote for this year. but i had to give it to the k powered s13. thats just so unique
That r31 is balls to the walls awesome. Voted.
My favorite Porsche!
REGAL!!!
is teh sexay beast
Definitely mr. Zach with the Z... And not just because I know him lol
toss between the E28 and the 200sx....but the 200sx is just too classy. nissan FTW
this is hard....and Jeremy's BMW E28 get my vote
Def the Solstice. I looked at it and was like wtf why if this here? Than read sleeper w/ LS3 swap. win
aswesome street car
Throw the keys to all of 'em on a table and tell me I can have just one, I'm grabbing that tastefully done Supra over the RWB Porsche. Honorable mentions go out to a sick Turbo g-body buick, a pair of really nice sw20 mr2s, and I'm always a sucker for an s15 (and it's shiny black, which I like. I've been over the matte and satin look for a while.)
That e28 is the nuts.. voted for sure!!
Buckey gots this that rx7 is sick
gotta love vintage datsuns
DUDE that black S15 is amazing!!!!!!
Thank you guys for considering my FC! Couldn't be more happy right now!<3
E28 FTW!
That Skysa Has to be lower.......U kNow
Charlie representing from PR
princtons porsche i picked the red e30 was dope but why not put a newer bmw engine into it (s50) ughh i would have voted for it also very nice 7 or 5 series imported again i dont liek the diff engine haha ( bmw enthusiast )
Miata!
Hands down the best looking Datsun I have ever layed eyes on.
Never let that thing go. Simply perfection.
E28 e30 and r31
Mark's R31 ftw!
It's even better in person!
C. Gryffin's S12 had me at hello, then Stephen's BMW E30 had me at SR20, but once i saw Sunny's 240Z sitting in the grass like a kid playing i was sold! damn i needa win the lotto
def a lot of nice cars; hard to choose
e28 FTW
that B.R.E S14 has got to be the the best S14 out you can tell that car was built by a shop that knows what a one of a kind S14 needs to look like
Steve's E30 for the win! He's worked hard on that car!
Colin fix your damn saggy ass grandma tits lip and get yourself some fresh new kicks. Still love your car it was a hard choice that r34 sedan was begging me to pick it. Naturally I kept my vote to bro's before hoes
sum serious machines there
Great Car.....
too many sick cars to choose from. i broke it down to Hung's Supra and Matthew's Celica. The Supra is my dream car but the Celica is my current project car. I have a '73 Celica. so i voted for the Celica
shouldve been more readers ride up there, the one i submitted isnt up there either. nor is Josh's cobalt i sent to you guys a while back. lame.
Unfair to many awesome rides to choose from. I picked the Miata though. Something about it just screams sleeper and I did it myself and took my time doing it.
Love the E28.
It was realy hard to vote, but I follow my heart It's Raymond's Evo X - Thanks Ray for giving the world a nice car like this
Awesome S14 Matt. Weapon on the track!
@brian: couldn't stomach an M motor in an non M car. plus you will get more torque and possibly better weight distribution from the turbo 4.
I go for the VQ Sentra!!! Good Luck Carlos!!
Can't beat a lime 240z!!
What is the criteria for nomination?? Cars from Japan not considered?? Some are good, but I know that many better cars were mailed in.
Fox Skyline- unbeatable in 32 class. I hope Justin Reading this- IMO world best R32!
This is a hard one, all of these owners have poured there hearts into this machines, so its hard to pick a clear deserving winner...
Andy's Miata makes it happen "quick".
My car made it on here? Proud moment! Everyone's cars look awesome.
hardest catagory yet, gota love the gt500 shelby tho
Good luck Mighty Mouse!
the RX7 with the wee red wheels is very very pretty. I hope you have a wonderful day with your wee red wheeled car. <3
Mattys car rocks. A lot sleepier looking thn itreally is.
Go ROTARYS
lucas evo X
Awesome B15
andys miata FTW!
Andy's Miata. But had that Fiat gone with a cbr1100, I would have chose that. (= That BRE is quite tough as well.
By far the hardest category to vote on, too many amazing choices
Very nice and clean like the style
Sunny's Z is one of the sickest rides period.
glad i was on the list!! nice cars guys!
that's my brother right there!
sweet Z
Sexy, mean, and O.G. the only car here that i'd be caught dead in =D
I'm Japanese, and I couldn't believe that I was watching old Celica drifting. This Celica is only one and No1 !!?
Sick
kevins mrs!!!!
LOVE. <3
Very nice project .. beautiful wheels .. congratulations
Sergeys car is super super clean! def gets my vote
Awesome selection..
Excelente y preciso en todo, hermoso auto ...... (l)
watched this build from day one. heart and soul in this machine. good luck
buick is hottt
Tremendo swap sigue adelante con tu proyecto....
that e28 is amazing. Makes me wanna buy another one
Nice clean car, great as a DD.
Fresh!
FD J37 all the way
buckey laings built fc rx7 is siiiiiccckkk
Nice pick man
Awesome.
Brian's a cool guy, his car is clean
how did u guys pick just one?!?!?!?!?!!?!?!?!?!
far out tooo many cars to choose from ... but a decision was made. Good luck to all the entrants!
That buick is just plain nasty
Raymond's Evo X flows so nice!
Got to vote for a car that I have put my wrenches to!
So many good options here
sunny's 240z of course
e28 FTW!!
picture of this car is probably the worst it's taken. This picture does not do it justice in any way.
I love the rb26 powered s12
old school rules, osp represent!
awsome swap in awsome car
Varis Evo X FTW
Karlos' '74 Mitsubishi Galant. Awesome car bro
Cool car! Great ride!
great pics
Wow! Thanks for the nomination. There are some pretty amazing cars listed above... but, I hope my '87 Buick takes the cake.
Cheers and thanks for running a great site,
Michael
That E28.... man thats clean!
s2k ftw
Matthew's '73 Celica Cool
Awesome cars!
very hard but I go for Sergio MR2. Im not a fan of them but this one is killer
I am really blown away that my buddy Toby Broadfields S13 wasn't included in this list! It;s been featured twice in Modified and on this site as well!
John's buick is amazing, and his photography of it is amazing! <3
Great ride Nick! Keepin it in the Fam.
Good Luck!
Joey
karlos' galant FTW. haha
Where can I get moar informations about C. Griffin's 200sx s12 ??
Matthews wide body S14a is a great looking car
very difficult to choose just one *sigh*
I have never had a harder decision than this! This is Crankiling my appnitude for AutoFranklets!
Great Car
I should also add that that Volkswagen nearly broke the 2:00 barrier at Buttonwillow on the popular time attack #13!
vintage galant all the way!
Loving the old school Toyota's!!! You can't beat that '73 Celica
Big THANKS to any voters on my MR-S. Check out my blog for more details on the build.
That black MR2 is cleannnn!! Always wanted one... and that looks awesome!
This car is sick bro, definitely my favorite
Vote for the '31 you cracka's.
I just wanted to let everyone know that my VW is also daily driven, around town, and to and from the track! On a nearly stock engine I've almost passed the 2:00 minute barrier on the popular Buttonwillow time attack 13 course and pulled off a 1:45 at Laguna Seca!
Matt's S14 is not a show pony, looks fast and driven even faster!
fiat is crazy =]
that r31 is just lookin like sex and that low wow
Datsun 120Y
Because racecar.
Some awesome cars there.
red s13 or red wheeled FD
choice was hard
2 really clean cars !
Stevens R32 dominates!!
31 <3
nothing can't beat that s12... best car ever dooouu
Tough 31 and sweet stance and wheel selection.
This is wrong! Very very wrong! There is no way I can choose! A LOT of beautiful cars!
I'm on JDM side all way, but simply could not resist the look's of Mike's E92 M3 ...
That thing is beautiful !!! perfect !!!
Nice Skyline Mark Fully sick Bro
That buic is so boss
Love it
Carlos' Nissan Sentra SE-R - VQ35DE swap,
R31 so nice
I was very happy to see my car nominated here. Although i can see it is up against some amazing cars.
If any one are interested in seeing some more pictures of my Lotus Europa, you can see them here. Unfortunately the text is in Danish:
http://www.motorretro.com/2011/09/lotus-laveste-faellesnaevner-leurope.html
sunny the best with equip on it
More info on the 1JZ powered E28?
Dano's AE86, one if the gnarliest garage builds ever. wide body with N2 flares over top...
ahh idk... 2nd or 3rd gen 7's?.. or the se-r?.. im pretty jealous of the vq swap tho..
it was a hard decision, sunnys 240, the e28, and the e30 are all mint but e28's have my heart
Awesome rides. Christopher's MR2 got my vote, close second Gino's RX7.
Fuck that porsche that dude's mom bought him... Vote for Bianski's driftbox or else
Kind of sad when the only VW here is a mk4... MK1 golf GTI FTW and not even here!
Justin Fox - NSW represent
so glad i made it through the list!! lots of beautiful cars on the list! still, fingers crossed! hehehe
Thanks Speedhunters for nominating my car!! For anyone who like info about the special mid bike engined Abarth look at the attached website...
Saw a few guys asking about info on the vehicle submissions! Here's a quick little write up about my drift FC for anyone wanting to check it out more in depth! Gotta thank everyone who has dropped it a vote! Means alot seeing your hard work and sacrifice tossed on the best automotive blog everrrrrr!!! Thanks guys!
http://lifeblasters.com/awesome/2011/2588/raining-fire/
thanks for the nomination(galant) speedhunters! great cars on the list!!!!
Marks R31, perfect example of sexy simplicity..
Ty's FD takes this one! One of the sickest 7 I have had a chance to see!
Buick Regal T-Type ????? ????!!!
k
e28 ftw!!
Thanks for the nomination guys! Alot of great rides here...
The car of Charlie is a perfec car of d year is simple clean
That is one sick ride dog
that the cleanest FB ive seen AND IT INSPIRED me to buy one
Justin Fox's BNR32 <3
Awesome number of responses. These awards are great. Supra gets the nod for me!
I wish we can vote 2 cars... Because I both like the Initial D replica, and the Galannt... I only voted for the 86.
Thanks for all the support with my Miata guys- it really means a lot. I am honored to be in the running with all these amazing machines.
I like all of them
Video of Derek's FD starts at @ .24
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iifhiTUr_gE&feature=player_embedded#!
This was too hard! I the end I chose the car I'd most like to own of the group if I could only have one and settled on Lucas' Evo X.
It's awesome to see a few NW cars on here! Thanks again for nominating me (Celica). I'm honored to see my picture on the main page. All of these cars are great. I can't even begin to guess who the winner will be. Good luck everyone.
@Andrew, I think it's just the angle of the picture. The harness bar is slightly higher than my shoulders. As far as I know, that's where it should be. If I'm wrong please let me know. I want to be as safe as possible.
The only real car here. GT 500
that s15 is pure sex.
I am very happy my car got a nomination. But i must admit it is up against some amazing cars.
I love the 240Z
If any one are interested, here is some more pics of my Lotus Europa. The text is unfortunately in Danish.
http://www.motorretro.com/2011/09/lotus-laveste-faellesnaevner-leurope.html
A sentra with a 3.5lt, pure sex.
i didnt vote...to many great cars that their owner put time and money....respect
Hung's supra is the ultimate ride...
Seen this beautiful RX-7 drive around town a few times and it just put a smile of my face!!!! Next time I seen the FD was at MidWest Drift. I must say the Mazda sounds phenomenal and everyone at the event saw what a machine it is, even tho Derek really wasn't pushing the FD at all........ I wish I would have been able to see the full extent of that RX-7 at other events. But I didn't get a chance to go, reason "always working" At least I have memories "Photos & Videos" from MidWest Drift
JNC
1st Generation Celica!!!
Sunny's 73 Z makes me miss my 74 bad.. so nice to see.
Thanks for featuring my '79 Camaro on here. Love the imports but glad to see some Detroit iron in the mix! More info on the Camaro at http://www.oversteergarage.com!
There are such fantastic cars! My choice is Dano's AE86!!! Nice car, nice picture! I would like some more pictures about it!!!
Some awesome cars here, but these are my top 5:
1. Matthew's '73 Celica
2. Colton's Datsun 510
3. Sunny's '73 240Z
4. Ty Isaak's FD RX-7
5. Hung's Supra
that MKIV is sooooooo cleannnnnnnnnn
B.R.E. MOTORSPORTS!!!!!!
Love this 240!
73 Celica, the obvious choice.
BRE s14 gets my vote. That thing started off by being chemical dipped. I have seen the whole process to what it is today. EXTREME PASSION.
B.R.E. Motorsports
Haha Dan's evo is so rice... Matthews 73 Celica for the win.
Ryan's Hakosuka looks mean!
mr2 brown, mean looking machine!
Sunny's '73 240Z is crazy KURWA!
Sunny's '73 240Z
PORTUGAL !!!Fernando's Datsun 120Y Rocks!