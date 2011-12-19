SHARE Speedhunters Awards 2011>>reader Car Of The Year

Speedhunters Awards 2011>>reader Car Of The Year

By
19th December 2011 407 Comments
Speedhunters Awards 2011>>reader Car Of The Year

Now for one of the largest categories in the Speedhunters Awards – Reader Car of the Year. We received a huge amount of submissions this year and it was very difficult to narrow the group down to the list below.

There are cars of all types from every corner of the globe here, so make sure you take a close look. We've listed a few details about each car to help you make your decision. In addition, we've also added a few reader rides that were featured on the site in 2011. Thanks to all who submitted their cars!

Here are the nominees.

Adrian's R33 Skyline

 

Andy's Miata – Turbocharged motor with nearly 300hp to the wheels, RX-7 diff, AWR wide-body, Work Equips, etc.

B.R.E. Motorsports S14 – Full road race build with an LS7 swap, one-off wide-body, custom suspension.

Brendan Underwood's S13 – Built for response with a mild SR20DET, RG suspension, Wedsport wheels, etc.

Brian Lee's S2000 – Comptech supercharger, ASM aero, Ohlins coilovers, Prodrive wheels, and more.

Buckey Laing's RX-7 – Street/Pro-Am drift car with a built 13B-T, BN Sports aero, Enkei RPF1 wheels, and more.

C. Gryffin's 200SX - RB26DETT swap, JDM and Euro parts conversions, S13 & S14 chassis parts, much more.

Carlos' Nissan Sentra SE-R – VQ35DE swap, Wilwood brakes, 17×9 5Zigen wheels, etc.

Chris' Lotus Elise – Arqray exhaust, CF aero parts, Nitron SA coilovers, Volk CE28Ns, other functional goodies.

Christopher's MR2 – Built motor, GT28RS turbo, Tanabe suspension, Work Emotion wheels, etc.

Colton's Datsun 510 – VG30ET swap, coilovers, Wilwood brakes, does 12.0 @ 124mph in the quarter-mile.

Dan's Evo – Road-registered, fully-built motor, Ohlins DFVs, Endless brakes, much more.

Dano's AE86 – TRD N2 flares over a J-Blood widebody, 4AGZE swap, lots of custom-fabbed chassis parts.

Darin's Datsun 510 – Fully restored with a period correct look, S13 suspension, and an L18 with Mikuni carbs.

Dennis' Lotus Europa S2 – 1600cc engine swap, twin Webers, Renault 5-speed conversion, Minilite wheels.

Derek's FD RX-7 – Mild streetport 13BREW, APEXi turbo kit, HKS coilovers, full cage, Gramlights wheels, built for drifting.

Douglas Burns' Rover Mini Sprite – Lightly tuned motor, adjustable suspension, Minator wheels, Cooper S brakes, etc.

Dylan's Shelby GT500 Mustang – A restomod Mustang built for cruising the roads of South Africa.

Endo X's R32 Skyline – A fully restored and tweaked R32 GT-R, suffered an accident recently and is right now being totally rebuilt.

Fernando's Datsun 120Y – A full race car that sees the track in Portugal regularly. Makes 120hp from 1176cc.

Gino's RX-7 - Bought originally for $500, has bolt-on engine mods, custom coilovers, and more. Currently undergoing a total rebuild.

Honda K-powered S13 Silvia

Hung's Supra – Over 400whp with bolt-ons, full repaint with CF aero parts, SSR wheels.

Jacob's RB26-Powered R34 Skyline Sedan

Jeff's '79 Camaro - Built for SCCA Solo racing, 8,000 rpm small block, custom suspension, and more.

Jeremy's BMW E28 – Euro-spec car imported to the US, Toyota 1JZ-GTE swap, vintage HRE wheels, and more.

Jesse's Pontiac Solstice – Built as a total sleeper, has a Mallett LS3 swap with 380hp to the wheels, CTS-V rear end, re-valved suspension and more.

John's '70 Buick GSX – A family heirloom, completely unrestored with only 75,000 miles on it.

Justin Fox's R32 Skyline GT-R

Karlos' '74 Mitsubishi Galant - Fully restored, rebuilt motor, Enkei wheels, a daily driver.

Keith Dixon's RX-7 – Aggressive street port with a Borg Warner turbine, Drag-tuned suspension, and more.

Kevin's MR-S - Built 2ZZGE engine, HKS coilovers, Volk TE37s, etc.

Kirk's AE86 – Originally purchased in Japan, A full Initial D replica with an ITB 4AGE under the hood, all work done by Kirk and his wife.

Kyle Vance's R32 Skyline Sedan

Landon's 300ZX – 450whp, SPL suspension, 5Zigen wheels

Lucas' Evo X – A combination of AMS engine parts, Voltex aero, Whiteline suspension parts, and a lot more.

Mark's R31 Skyline – RB25DET swap, custom coilover suspension, 15" BBS RS wheels, etc.

Matthew's '73 Celica – Built for drifting, features a blacktop 4AGE swap and AE86 suspension, among other things.

Matthew's S14 – Time attack car with a built SR20, Vertex Ridge kit, custom Bilstein suspension, and more.

Maxime's AE86 – An original French market car, fully restored over the course of 7 years. Original bluetop 4AGE motor.

Michael's '87 Buick Regal T-Type – Built for autocrossing but has also done 12.1 in the quarter-mile. Garrett T63E turbocharger, complete suspension, Simmons wheels.

Mike's BMW M3 – Amuse aero parts and exhaust, Alloy Technic wheels, etc.

Nathan's '81 Toyota Cressida – 1UZ-FE swap with 5-speed trans, BC coilovers, Longchamps, and more.

Nick's '72 240Z – Originally bought by his grandfather in '73, an on-going restoration project currently 75% complete.

Peter's Fiat 600 - Abarth 1000 TCR conversion, GSX-R 1000 engine swap, custom suspension, Silverstone wheels, much more.

Phil's KE70 Corolla - 4KC with DOHC head, 9,600 RPM redline, AE86 coilovers, Work wheels

Princeton's Porsche 993 – GT2 Evo body parts, Bilstein and Racers Group suspension, custom twin turbo system, etc.

Raymond's Evo X – Bolt-on engine upgrades, VARIS aero parts, Stance coilvers Advan wheels, etc.

Raymond's S15 Silvia

Ryan Rudd's Hakosuka

Sam Futchner's AE86

Sean's DC2 Integra

Serge's MR2

Shannon's AE86

Stephen's BMW E30 – SR20DET swap, custom-built suspension, BBS RS wheels, Euro body parts

Steven's VW R32 - Converted from a former show car, features H&R coilovers, BBS CH wheels, custom exhaust, Autopower roll cage, and more.

Sunny's '73 240Z - L24 with Weber carbs, custom-built suspension, Work Equip 03s, Recaro seats, etc.

Ty Isaak's FD RX-7

Zach's 350Z - Greddy twin turbo kit, Tein Flex suspension, Vertex lip kit, Work Meisters, and more.

Now that you've digested all the nominees, make your vote in the poll below. Again, remember that we WON'T count votes left in the comments section.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

407 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1

PORTUGAL !!!Fernando's Datsun 120Y Rocks!

2

So so close between the S12 200sx, Initial D 86 and the super clean s15..but lets face it, we ALL want Takumi's car

3

that gt500 is CRAZY

4

Buick Regal FTWW!!!

5

It's literally impossible to make a choice. These are all too good.

6

wow to many choices

8

Why are these always so hard to choose?

9

Princeton's 993 is just too badass not to win!!!

10

hardest one by far!!! :(

12

Sweet greenTI. Low rider of choice.

14

I struggled to pick a car until i saw jet fd right at the bottom had to pick him

15

Jeremy's E28 for sure

16

So many good cars...it isn't fair. XD

17

por muy dura que sea la elección me quedo con esta belleza.

18

This is a great car!

19

All of them killed, hard decision. Good luck, as a Trailblazer SS driver i did have to stay loyal

20

this was one the hardest polls by far!!!!! almost all of them are awesome

23

510 for the win............

24

This is impossible! :(

25

Stephen's SR20 E30!!!!!

26

87 Regal. a very nice look

28

One more for Portugal's Datsun 120 Y!!!! the classics here are damn cool!!

29

I hope something out of the ordinary wins like the S12, the Galant, or the KE70...

30

Nick's '72 240Z, That thing is a %100 Pure labor of love.

31

i told tex if you work hard and never give up,and never quit, and pay the price dreams come true. second year at p.r.i. this time with a car. engine specialist,roushyates engines. mike g blackwell.

32

awesome ride..!!!

34

Datsun 4 life!!

35

Most cleanest e28 ever.

36

Love the clean look

38

WOW. I feel like I need to step my game up...these are some really nice cars

39

The E28 literally gave me goose bumps, then I read about the swap... :D

40

jeremy e28 too sick

41

Matthew's S14 rocks :)

42

I work with Kirk so I have to vote for his car. Plus I love that thing so much!

43

Where's the tick box for "All of the above" ?

44

sa brod ko yan eh

45

Buckey Laing's RX-7 ALL THE WAY

46

more info on Jeff's 79 camaro please!!

47

Cleanest e28 out there by far. The 1jz swap looks like it was factory installed it is flawless!

48

Zach goes hard for the NW

49

E30 = God's Chariot.

50

Dopest E28, swag'd out da game, swoop swoop.

51

i like that blue drift FD its soooooooo nice :)

52

Thanks for the nomination of my e28 guys! Means a lot!

53

jeremy's e28 is georgeous, great guy as well.



He has my vote

54

I am hoping Hung's Supra Win's



Its clearly a better built car and it shows.

55

diserving winner

56

Dano's corolla for sure!

57

Awesome e28! Inline-6 power!

59

that GSX is awesomeeee

60

You should make the pics linkable. I'd like to read about some of these.

61

Go dime for business and style points!

62

Sergeys mr2 ... all the way

63

Vote for Kevin's MR-S !!!

64

Steve's E30 is amazing!

Been watching his build from day One.

65

LOVE the stance on the E28!!!! That's my pick.

66

Omg this is the hardest choice I've EVER had to make!

68

Game, set and match...

69

Soooooo official.

70

Johns Buick is one of the cleanest

71

love gns and hes from the same forum

73

The Solstice is actually making 404HP to the wheels now.

74

Dano's 86 FTW! Representing the Lethbridge Sports Car Club!

75

Stephens BMW SR20DET E30 for sure

76

Damn nice build Mighty Mouse!!!!!!!!!

77

Sorry Aids, gotta vote for that S14 Time attack car!

78

Just looking at all the nominations...its really hard to choose.

80

that blue nissan 240sx from B.R.E.motorsports desurve to win. the thing is amazing, u guys should get the full story on that car. im sure there is alot going on that we the fans would love to read about.

81

I've always loved that yellow color on that s30z.

82

Nathan's '81 Toyota Cressida

83

PNW love panic is where its at

84

the VQ spec v sentra gets my vote cuz that's awesome almost voted the B.R.E. 240 until i saw the LS swap, the 1st gen RX-7 is super clean too

85

I've seen Dano's car take shape over the past few years. He's put a lot of time & sweat into it to make it a really fun ride!

86

That had to be the hardest vote yet I'm sure all look even better in person too.

87

I may be a euro guy but Raymond's s15 is just plain mean! Gets my vote for sure!

89

Thanks guys, we have been working hard for a long time.

90

jesus christ could there be any more options???? dano's 86 just cus the picture is bad ass

91

Nissan for life braaaa....

92

Sunny's 240z is insane.

93

Awesome car worth

94

For anyone that wants to know a little more about my Porsche. Here are two write ups about it:

http://maydaygarage.com/2010/02/23/from-houston-with-love-princeton-wongs-1996-carrera-2-monster/

Thanks for your consideration!

95

dano! great guy, WICKED car.

97

Clean car and pure muscle!

98

Matt's S14 is awesome!

99

Fully sick yuleh

101

I vote for this car Lucas is a great guy and his car is top notch!!

102

matt panics celica is way cooler than described

103

The RB26 S12 for the win!

104

I can't even choose! The Europa, the Galant, 4A-GE Celica, the '72 240Z, or that KE70 with the crazy engine or even the beautiful S15?! I would also vote for the red S13 or the white FD3S, but I'm sure those cars were already fatured on the site a long time ago, so IMO, not 2011 cars (even though they're marvelous!)



I will go for the "unloved" Galant!

105

This was soo hard, I literally have some form of attachment to 10 of these cars, and the rest are just as rad!

106

Stephen's bmw e30 is toooooo dope!

107

there is only one choice ... Euro wins...

108

Good Luck Carlos C3 FTW!!

109

Choix difficile... Je vote la Silvia S12, mais j'adore la Datsun 510 !

111

Great list, but that E28 is too good not to vote for

112

some really nice cars, but wow. The harness bar in the celica in that opening shot is at completely the wrong angle, wouldn't like to be in that thing in an accident!

118

although my S2000 was nominated (thanks speedhunters!), I've always had a soft spot for 993 Porsche's. :)

119

r31 skyline ftw, :)

120

well its an amazing e28 has to be my second fav besides rusty i think this car is just awesome the 1jz suits the car very well its look sick with the chrome HRE 504's and its just a very classy looking car

121

That GT500 made me cream my pants

123

Buckey and his FC FTW dude is legit in what he does

125

this is deff the hardest vote for this year. but i had to give it to the k powered s13. thats just so unique

126

That r31 is balls to the walls awesome. Voted.

127

My favorite Porsche!

129

is teh sexay beast

130

Definitely mr. Zach with the Z... And not just because I know him lol

131

toss between the E28 and the 200sx....but the 200sx is just too classy. nissan FTW

132

this is hard....and Jeremy's BMW E28 get my vote

133

Def the Solstice. I looked at it and was like wtf why if this here? Than read sleeper w/ LS3 swap. win

134

aswesome street car

135

Throw the keys to all of 'em on a table and tell me I can have just one, I'm grabbing that tastefully done Supra over the RWB Porsche. Honorable mentions go out to a sick Turbo g-body buick, a pair of really nice sw20 mr2s, and I'm always a sucker for an s15 (and it's shiny black, which I like. I've been over the matte and satin look for a while.)

136

That e28 is the nuts.. voted for sure!!

137

Buckey gots this that rx7 is sick

138

gotta love vintage datsuns

139

DUDE that black S15 is amazing!!!!!!



Thank you guys for considering my FC! Couldn't be more happy right now!<3

141

That Skysa Has to be lower.......U kNow

142

Charlie representing from PR

143

princtons porsche i picked the red e30 was dope but why not put a newer bmw engine into it (s50) ughh i would have voted for it also very nice 7 or 5 series imported again i dont liek the diff engine haha ( bmw enthusiast )

145

Hands down the best looking Datsun I have ever layed eyes on.

Never let that thing go. Simply perfection.

147

Mark's R31 ftw!

It's even better in person!

148

C. Gryffin's S12 had me at hello, then Stephen's BMW E30 had me at SR20, but once i saw Sunny's 240Z sitting in the grass like a kid playing i was sold! damn i needa win the lotto

149

def a lot of nice cars; hard to choose

151

that B.R.E S14 has got to be the the best S14 out you can tell that car was built by a shop that knows what a one of a kind S14 needs to look like

152

Steve's E30 for the win! He's worked hard on that car!

153

Colin fix your damn saggy ass grandma tits lip and get yourself some fresh new kicks. Still love your car it was a hard choice that r34 sedan was begging me to pick it. Naturally I kept my vote to bro's before hoes

154

sum serious machines there

156

too many sick cars to choose from. i broke it down to Hung's Supra and Matthew's Celica. The Supra is my dream car but the Celica is my current project car. I have a '73 Celica. so i voted for the Celica

157

shouldve been more readers ride up there, the one i submitted isnt up there either. nor is Josh's cobalt i sent to you guys a while back. lame.

158

Unfair to many awesome rides to choose from. I picked the Miata though. Something about it just screams sleeper and I did it myself and took my time doing it.

160

It was realy hard to vote, but I follow my heart ;) It's Raymond's Evo X - Thanks Ray for giving the world a nice car like this ;)

161

Awesome S14 Matt. Weapon on the track!

162

@brian: couldn't stomach an M motor in an non M car. plus you will get more torque and possibly better weight distribution from the turbo 4.

163

I go for the VQ Sentra!!! Good Luck Carlos!!

164

Can't beat a lime 240z!!

165

What is the criteria for nomination?? Cars from Japan not considered?? Some are good, but I know that many better cars were mailed in.

166

Fox Skyline- unbeatable in 32 class. I hope Justin Reading this- IMO world best R32!

167

This is a hard one, all of these owners have poured there hearts into this machines, so its hard to pick a clear deserving winner...

168

Andy's Miata makes it happen "quick".

169

My car made it on here? Proud moment! :) Everyone's cars look awesome.

170

hardest catagory yet, gota love the gt500 shelby tho

171

Good luck Mighty Mouse!

172

the RX7 with the wee red wheels is very very pretty. I hope you have a wonderful day with your wee red wheeled car. <3

173

Mattys car rocks. A lot sleepier looking thn itreally is.

177

andys miata FTW!

178

Andy's Miata. But had that Fiat gone with a cbr1100, I would have chose that. (= That BRE is quite tough as well.

179

By far the hardest category to vote on, too many amazing choices

180

Very nice and clean like the style

181

Sunny's Z is one of the sickest rides period.

182

glad i was on the list!! nice cars guys!

183

that's my brother right there!

185

Sexy, mean, and O.G. the only car here that i'd be caught dead in =D

186

I'm Japanese, and I couldn't believe that I was watching old Celica drifting. This Celica is only one and No1 !!?

190

Very nice project .. beautiful wheels .. congratulations

191

Sergeys car is super super clean! def gets my vote

192

Sergeys car is super super clean! def gets my vote

193

Awesome selection..

194

Excelente y preciso en todo, hermoso auto ...... (l)

195

watched this build from day one. heart and soul in this machine. good luck

197

Tremendo swap sigue adelante con tu proyecto....

198

that e28 is amazing. Makes me wanna buy another one

199

Nice clean car, great as a DD.

201

FD J37 all the way

202

buckey laings built fc rx7 is siiiiiccckkk

205

Brian's a cool guy, his car is clean

206

how did u guys pick just one?!?!?!?!?!!?!?!?!?!

207

far out tooo many cars to choose from ... but a decision was made. Good luck to all the entrants!

208

That buick is just plain nasty

209

Raymond's Evo X flows so nice!

210

Got to vote for a car that I have put my wrenches to!

211

So many good options here

212

sunny's 240z of course

214

picture of this car is probably the worst it's taken. This picture does not do it justice in any way.

215

I love the rb26 powered s12

216

old school rules, osp represent!

217

awsome swap in awsome car

219

Karlos' '74 Mitsubishi Galant. Awesome car bro

220

Cool car! Great ride!

222

Wow! Thanks for the nomination. There are some pretty amazing cars listed above... but, I hope my '87 Buick takes the cake.



Cheers and thanks for running a great site,



Michael

223

That E28.... man thats clean!

225

Matthew's '73 Celica Cool

227

very hard but I go for Sergio MR2. Im not a fan of them but this one is killer

228

I am really blown away that my buddy Toby Broadfields S13 wasn't included in this list! It;s been featured twice in Modified and on this site as well!

229

John's buick is amazing, and his photography of it is amazing! <3

230

Great ride Nick! Keepin it in the Fam.

Good Luck!



Joey

231

karlos' galant FTW. haha

232

Where can I get moar informations about C. Griffin's 200sx s12 ??

233

Matthews wide body S14a is a great looking car

234

very difficult to choose just one *sigh*

235

I have never had a harder decision than this! This is Crankiling my appnitude for AutoFranklets!

237

I should also add that that Volkswagen nearly broke the 2:00 barrier at Buttonwillow on the popular time attack #13!

238

vintage galant all the way!

239

Loving the old school Toyota's!!! You can't beat that '73 Celica :)

240

Big THANKS to any voters on my MR-S. Check out my blog for more details on the build.

241

That black MR2 is cleannnn!! Always wanted one... and that looks awesome!

242

This car is sick bro, definitely my favorite

243

Vote for the '31 you cracka's.

244

I just wanted to let everyone know that my VW is also daily driven, around town, and to and from the track! On a nearly stock engine I've almost passed the 2:00 minute barrier on the popular Buttonwillow time attack 13 course and pulled off a 1:45 at Laguna Seca!

245

Matt's S14 is not a show pony, looks fast and driven even faster!

246

fiat is crazy =]

247

that r31 is just lookin like sex and that low wow

248

Datsun 120Y



Because racecar.

249

Some awesome cars there.

250

red s13 or red wheeled FD

choice was hard

2 really clean cars !

251

Stevens R32 dominates!!

253

nothing can't beat that s12... best car ever dooouu

254

Tough 31 and sweet stance and wheel selection.

255

This is wrong! Very very wrong! There is no way I can choose! A LOT of beautiful cars!

256

I'm on JDM side all way, but simply could not resist the look's of Mike's E92 M3 ...

That thing is beautiful !!! perfect !!!

257

Nice Skyline Mark Fully sick Bro

258

That buic is so boss

260

Carlos' Nissan Sentra SE-R - VQ35DE swap,

262

I was very happy to see my car nominated here. Although i can see it is up against some amazing cars.



If any one are interested in seeing some more pictures of my Lotus Europa, you can see them here. Unfortunately the text is in Danish:

http://www.motorretro.com/2011/09/lotus-laveste-faellesnaevner-leurope.html

263

sunny the best with equip on it

264

More info on the 1JZ powered E28? :)

265

Dano's AE86, one if the gnarliest garage builds ever. wide body with N2 flares over top...

266

ahh idk... 2nd or 3rd gen 7's?.. or the se-r?.. im pretty jealous of the vq swap tho..

267

it was a hard decision, sunnys 240, the e28, and the e30 are all mint but e28's have my heart

268

Awesome rides. Christopher's MR2 got my vote, close second Gino's RX7.

269

Fuck that porsche that dude's mom bought him... Vote for Bianski's driftbox or else

270

Kind of sad when the only VW here is a mk4... MK1 golf GTI FTW and not even here!

271

Justin Fox - NSW represent

272

so glad i made it through the list!! lots of beautiful cars on the list! still, fingers crossed! hehehe

273

Thanks Speedhunters for nominating my car!! For anyone who like info about the special mid bike engined Abarth look at the attached website...

274

Saw a few guys asking about info on the vehicle submissions! Here's a quick little write up about my drift FC for anyone wanting to check it out more in depth! :) Gotta thank everyone who has dropped it a vote! Means alot seeing your hard work and sacrifice tossed on the best automotive blog everrrrrr!!! Thanks guys!



http://lifeblasters.com/awesome/2011/2588/raining-fire/

275

thanks for the nomination(galant) speedhunters! great cars on the list!!!!

276

Marks R31, perfect example of sexy simplicity..

277

Ty's FD takes this one! One of the sickest 7 I have had a chance to see!

278

Buick Regal T-Type ????? ????!!!

281

Thanks for the nomination guys! Alot of great rides here...

282

The car of Charlie is a perfec car of d year is simple clean

283

That is one sick ride dog

284

that the cleanest FB ive seen AND IT INSPIRED me to buy one

285

Justin Fox's BNR32 <3



286

Awesome number of responses. These awards are great. Supra gets the nod for me!

287

I wish we can vote 2 cars... Because I both like the Initial D replica, and the Galannt... I only voted for the 86.

288

Thanks for all the support with my Miata guys- it really means a lot. I am honored to be in the running with all these amazing machines.

289

I like all of them

291

This was too hard! I the end I chose the car I'd most like to own of the group if I could only have one and settled on Lucas' Evo X.

292

It's awesome to see a few NW cars on here! Thanks again for nominating me (Celica). I'm honored to see my picture on the main page. All of these cars are great. I can't even begin to guess who the winner will be. Good luck everyone.



@Andrew, I think it's just the angle of the picture. The harness bar is slightly higher than my shoulders. As far as I know, that's where it should be. If I'm wrong please let me know. I want to be as safe as possible.



293

The only real car here. GT 500

294

that s15 is pure sex.

295

I am very happy my car got a nomination. But i must admit it is up against some amazing cars.

I love the 240Z



If any one are interested, here is some more pics of my Lotus Europa. The text is unfortunately in Danish.

http://www.motorretro.com/2011/09/lotus-laveste-faellesnaevner-leurope.html

296

A sentra with a 3.5lt, pure sex.

297

i didnt vote...to many great cars that their owner put time and money....respect

298

Hung's supra is the ultimate ride...

299

Seen this beautiful RX-7 drive around town a few times and it just put a smile of my face!!!! Next time I seen the FD was at MidWest Drift. I must say the Mazda sounds phenomenal and everyone at the event saw what a machine it is, even tho Derek really wasn't pushing the FD at all........ I wish I would have been able to see the full extent of that RX-7 at other events. But I didn't get a chance to go, reason "always working" :( At least I have memories "Photos & Videos" from MidWest Drift :D

301

1st Generation Celica!!!

302

Sunny's 73 Z makes me miss my 74 bad.. so nice to see.

303

Thanks for featuring my '79 Camaro on here. Love the imports but glad to see some Detroit iron in the mix! More info on the Camaro at http://www.oversteergarage.com!

304

There are such fantastic cars! My choice is Dano's AE86!!! Nice car, nice picture! I would like some more pictures about it!!!

305

Some awesome cars here, but these are my top 5:

1. Matthew's '73 Celica

2. Colton's Datsun 510

3. Sunny's '73 240Z

4. Ty Isaak's FD RX-7

5. Hung's Supra

306

that MKIV is sooooooo cleannnnnnnnnn

307

B.R.E. MOTORSPORTS!!!!!!

309

73 Celica, the obvious choice.

310

BRE s14 gets my vote. That thing started off by being chemical dipped. I have seen the whole process to what it is today. EXTREME PASSION.

311

B.R.E. Motorsports

312

Haha Dan's evo is so rice... Matthews 73 Celica for the win.

313

Ryan's Hakosuka looks mean!

314

mr2 brown, mean looking machine!

315

Sunny's '73 240Z is crazy KURWA!