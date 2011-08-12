Random Snap>>race Wagon

Next Chapter >

The Datsun 510 is always a popular choice for vintage racers, but you don't see too many station wagon versions of the 510 on the track. Don't tell that to Speedhunters reader Troy Tinsley who hits the track regularly in his 510 Wagon race car. This shot of of Troy running his 510 at Buttonwillow was found on his site, http://www.racingonthecheap.com . If you have some time to spare, check out the site for lots of nostalgic racing action and all around cool automotive stuff.

Keep up the good work, Troy!

-Mike Garrett