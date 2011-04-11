New Cars>> 2011 Bmw Z4 Gt3

Say hello to the new 2011 specification BMW Z4 GT3.
Developed from the 2010 machine, which powered ‘Team Need for Speed with Schubert Motorsport’ to a dominant win in the prestigious Dubai 24 Hours in January with Tommy Milner, Edward Sandstrom, Claudia Hürtgen and Augusto Farfus.
The team also won two FIA GT3 races, finishing third in the Teams Championship.
BMW Motorsport have an extensive testing programme in recent weeks. One of the main aim of the new car is to improve aerodynamics. Subtle differences include the front and rear fenders and a wider wing, now mounted on the top of the trunk and revised canards.
The Z4 GT3 is powered by a 4.4 Litre V8 engine. Under the carbon bodywork is the steel chassis, developed from the Z4 road car.
You can read a more detailed insight into the Team Need for Speed BMW Z4 here.
Here is our Z4 GT3 in the pits, on its way to winning the Dubai 24 Hours.
– Andy Blackmore
Images: BMW Motorsport, Andy Blackmore
Comments
Add comment
26 comments
I will one car please
ooh.. now this looks mean in the black livery - do you think that it could be "wound-down" just a little lower? i like the NFS livery too, but the matt black version is just intimidating.. kinda of like "Batman's entry has just broken cover! and here it is!" - wish we sold these out of the Dealership where i work! LOL
That rear wing looks almost too big, i want the black edition. 3rd pic = awesome.
[via NuggetG60YorkshireUK's comptuer]
looks quite good I must say.
if only bmw sell their z4 like this....
The first picture needs to be a wallpaper!
Please god keep the wireframe. Love it so much...
That looks sensational, much prefer the initial matte black version as well but lovely indeed !
The first thing I thought of when I saw the first picture was... Batmobile?!?!
That's a huge wing! I was going to scream "wallpaper!" but then i noticed the absence of the speedhunters banner in the pictures. The car really looks awesome, I must say.
Team Need for Speed BMW Z4 is going to be used by Studie AG,driven by NOB Taniguchi and Taku Bambain in Super GT right?
Thats pretty funny the "Prestigious" dubai 24 hour race... Hasnt this race only been running for 5 years? Not taking anything away from their victory, any race win let alone an endurance win is a testament to not only the drivers but the team as well. But seriously? were not talking about Le Man here....
The factory styling is cool, but when BMW Motorsports gets a hold of them... They're perfect.
whats the thing sticking out the bonnet where the BMW badge would be?! (3rd pic)
If RWB made a Z4, i'm sure it'd look something like this..
Man I just love this Z4.. again stick with the black
its a remote control car lol
loooove it!
Love the car! A little down that the wheels don't feel the arches as they used, but it's function all the way baby! Love this car and I think that a road version body kit should be made available!
new BATMOBILE??????
to 800ps:
Yes, but more accurately the #76 Z4 (The one in Shift 2) which was used until Dubai.
The car was overhauled by Schubert after that race and passed it to Studie AG.
In fact they will be testing it on 17 April JST anyway.
http://ustre.am/:WZnJ
Supercar
Hamzaa_94 good men and good cars
Ima sooooooo want da car
Super!
i say stick with the flat black color and add white nfs stripes and ditch the old people walking reflective tape