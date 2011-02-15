With so many great time attack cars participating at the recent Omega Oil Soukoukai, some of the not-so-extreme vehicles often tend to get left out of the coverage. In this final post I will try to concentrate on rides that may not be record breakers, but are just as impressive and very much part of the whole grassroots scene.
The 350Z continues to be a popular car for anyone wanting to have a great time out on track. You can’t go wrong with a torquey V6 and FR layout. This has to be one of the coolest limited edition colors ever offered for the Z33.
AE86 comes in an impressive variety of flavors in Japan, but properly built grip-machines like this always look the best to me.
I know everyone wants to see some more pictures of the previously red RNN14, an unmistakable car with those massive intakes on the side windows that cool the trunk-mounted radiator.
Things under the hood are much the same as when we saw the car at last year’s event, only the pink spark plug cover seems to have vanished. Just like on Suzuki-san’s Scorch S14 the SR20DET powering this car has been mated to an SR20VE NEO-VVL head that helps give optimal response thanks to its variable valve timing and lift.
Things are pretty spartan inside with a complex looking roll-cage and a custom center console and transmission tunnel. I didn’t notice until looking at this picture but judging from the gear lever shift pattern cut out into the tunnel it looks like it could be running a sequential transmission. It’s just a guess obviously…anyone know if there are any sequentials for transversely mounted SRs?
Cold track and cold tires!
The 190E 2.5 16V Evo II out in action. Forever one of the great classics.
S2000s are a guaranteed blast on track so it’s not surprising the paddock at Tsukuba always seems to have tons of them at track day events.
Last time we saw the 1710 Magic Levin it was running SSR Formulas but I have to say I’m really digging the bronze TE37Vs with matching bronze windscreen banner.
Gotta give some love to GT-Rs! Great to see a few R34s at the event…
…like this 600HP Auto Bahn example, but surprised more R32 and R33s weren’t present.
Another AE86, this time orange flavored with Watanabe’s on the side.
It would be wrong to ignore those that prefer to hit these soukoukai days with non-Japanese cars. I did a double take on this one! Believe it or not but it’s actually quite common to see imports running license plates from other countries and have the regular Japanese plate on top. They even sell them at places like Autobacs!
Gold MK2 with a very nice stance. Never underestimate cars like these!
It might just look like a regular 4-door 320i with a curious aerodynamic add on…
…but not from the other end of the car! This thing was a screamer out on track!
The best time this Watanabe Engineering 360 got was a 1’07″044. If you checked out the spotlight on the Fighter Engineering Cappuccino this should give a good idea of just how fast that little orange Suzuki is!
E30 M3s just ooze character from every single body panel.
It all looks stock under the hood…
…but enough from factory to have a lot of fun with. I’m currently waiting for a very special E30 to be finished before bringing you a cool feature.
TE37SL spotting continues…this time fitted to a stunning NSX.
I know the FT-86 is getting closer and closer so Toyota is in every enthusiast’s good books, but I still can’t forgive them for ditching the MR-S/MR2, ending an era of affordable mid-engine sports cars
That’s it from the Omega Oil soukoukai. Next up is the final round of Battle Evome…so this grassroots time attack theme isn’t exactly over yet!
-Dino Dalle Carbonare
Nothing on that black 911?
The e36 isn't a standard 320i but a M42 powered one with iTB's... not sure it's the same as e36 DTM's cars, which was equiped with S42 (2.0liters stroked version with full forged internals and carbon fiber plenum...).
190E 2.5 16V Evo II looking wicked, as well as the 1710 Magic Levin, its also nice to see a Golf representing! Honourable mention goes out to the Mini..
his old onboard video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ju3tr9tCx4k
he had same knob, but it was still H pattern.
MORE OF THE EVO2.. I CALL SPOTLIGHT!!!!!!!! PLEASE!!!!!!
I'd to see more information about the 318IS if you have it please.
BTW: I believe that is an m44 as opposed to an m42 due to the position of the breather pipe.
Please more info of the "320i" Beemer!!
Good Turn out and cars. Not much N2 Ae86's
PLEASE a wallpaper of the last pic!! That is awesome!!
please can we have some desktops of the Scorch S15 pleaseeeee im begging you!!! especially form the spotlight that you did on it!!!!
Dino, Another great set of pictures and great post !!
On the topic of that Red RNN14, judging from the duct taped gauges, plastic trash can inside car, and PVC intake pipe. not really sure that a sequential transmission fits... but hey I could also be wrong maybe he just invest in the stuff that makes you faster.
Great post! Love to see these grassroots cars. Keep up the good work.
On the FWD sequential gearbox: I guess fitting a Sadev sequential from a cup Clio would be an easy solution. No idea if this was the setup on the the Honda though!
good to see more european cars appearing at japanese events.
The F360 gear ratios are probably way too long for Tsukuba.
Great TA cars in this blog though.
Two MR2's in as many weeks? SpeedHunters you better slow down before you give me a heart attack!
That first image contains so much automotive sexiness, it's hard to believe...
Pulsars are used in rallying to some extent so I'm sure there are dogboxes made for them.
MR2!!!!
thats not just any E30 M3.
thats an Evolution model. nearly as rare as the 2.6 Evo 190 Mercedes that is posted.
No yellow Zenki?
btcc spec sr20de's have sequential boxes. I'm sure there is a japanese equivalent
In regards to the GTI-R. IF it 's a sequential box, then its more than likely some kind of x-trac or quaife jobbie, primeras were running them in the BTCC and other touring car championships in the 90s. But ofcourse, it wouldnt be the same unity because the GTI-R is 4WD...
Do you have a pic of what`s rumbling under the MK2`s hood, that shape makes me curious!
Two Toyota mid engines in as many days!? Sacre bleu!
Glad to see my favorite Toyota sports car making its rounds on Speedhunters.
DDC is batting a thousand with one!
DDC is batting a thousand with one!
That looks like an S42 to me, wish we could get more info on that 320i sedan.
this event is just ill must have been a good day in your book. good weather, riding the r34, and a sweet collection of track rides.
Given money it isn't that hard to get a sequential for any car. There's almost always one with similar dimensions designed for another car, it's just a case of having to change the bolt points and mating area a little.
TE37SL look so horrible
@GeorgeGraves: S42 sits entirely upright, not at an angle like most other BMW engines. And I'd also like more info on that 320i!
Ringers: There was one BTCC Primera AWD. Others were FWD.
Awesome MRS
with Trial Body Kit
HI IM TRYING TO GET AN M44B19 ENGINE RUNNING IN MY E30BUT DONT KNOW HOW TO SPLICE THE TWO LOOMS TOGETHER ANY HELP WOULD BE GREAT..I HAVE EWS ..KEY.. ECU WITH LOOM JUST STRUGGLING TO FIND ANY HELP HERE OVER THE POND IN ENGLAND CHEERS FOR ANY REPLY ...STU
That curious aero add on is originated from the E36 STW spec touring car.