Random Snap>>heavy Metal Band

The Toyota TS020 aka GT-ONE.

Without fear of contradiction, I can lay a claim that this is the wildest road car ever built. Forget Zonda and Bugatti, nothing is likely to ever eclipse the sense of sheer madness and excess involved in chassis number LM803. Imagine popping down to shops for a pint of milk and a packet of ciggies in this…………

Appearing in this shot there are four of the seven GT-ONE cars that were built. The occasion was the Scrutineering part for the 1998 Le Mans 24 Hours. I had a quick look at that year's race, HERE.

Even as the years pass the GT-ONE does not lose the power to astound.

For those who might be interested the story of this Toyota's time on the tracks can be found HERE and HERE.

John Brooks