I can't believe yet another season of D1 professional drifting has come to an end! And it was a bit of déjá vu as this year's final round was once again won by Kawabata. In 2009 he ended up in the final against his teammate, the late Kuroi, and managed to beat him in a very close series of runs…

…and today it took all of his skills to fend off a string of drivers in top form, like Koguchi in the Best 8 above and Tezuka in the semi finals.

The tsuiso runs today were extremely close, requiring multiple "Sudden Death" calls from the judges. As ever, power ruled as guys like Saito showed how more than 800 HP can make for some incredible entry speeds followed by thick trails of vaporized tires.

Kawabata's win was just what the Toyo Tires Team was after, allowing them to finish the championship in second position behind the unstoppable Imamura who had already secured his 2010 Championship win at the last round in Ebisu. Kawabata ended up with 104 points, 18 behind Imamura and 9 in front of Suenaga, who was the favorite to grab that much sought after second place finish for the season.

Even during the opening ceremony in the morning Imamura looked over his fellow drivers with an air of satisfaction, knowing that any extra point scored today would just be a bonus.

Like most people that follow D1 I was expecting the Blitz team to forget about the ER34 Skyline that was destroyed in Ebisu after Nomuken big crash. This final round could have served as the perfect venue to bring out the RWD R35 GT-R they have been working on for so long, not only to test it out in competition but also to surprise the fans. Instead one of the spare cars was built to full-spec…

…and Nomuken went out doing what he does best. He managed to move up one position in the standings and end the 2010 season in 4th place, no doubt pleasing the sponsors.

Robbie Nishida showed up in this impossibly cool JZX90 sporting the usual kind of extended front track we are used to seeing in the Daigo Saito pits.

The car looked so plain and dare I say simple, against the fully built D1 machines…

…but it was precisely this that made it the coolest car out at Fuji today. You can't go wrong with a grassroots look!

Matsui, after his big wall hit at Ebisu's Minami course at the last D1 round, was back in action in this freshly built Guild N One S15 Silvia…

…powered by a 2JZ swap. Yes that is a rather large HKS T51R sitting next to the motor, a turbine capable of developing anything from 800 to 1000 HP. The engine is now around the 650 HP range but the size of that turbine can only mean more power will be in store for 2011.

Hasegawa of Team T&E getting his S14 very crossed up during the morning practice.

Another new entry was Kitashiba behind the wheel of the "Eau Rouge with Origin" JZZ30. The Soarer looked very cool out in action, but he was unable to make the cut for Best 16.

Kumakubo was in much better form compared to the last round in Ebisu, but as he explained to us the other week in his interview, his Evo X is just not as competitive as he would like it to be. 2011 with the 1000 HP Laurel will be a whole new ball game. It was also a great pleasure to see Koyama-san at Fuji today. He is still recovering, but seeing him out and about means he is on the right track to getting better. We at Speedhunters wish you the best of luck! Gambare Koyama-san!

Imamura Takahiro, previously know as the Drift Samurai, was on fire today. Now that is what I call a creamy cloud of tire smoke!

Takayama of Team R-Magic put on a great fight right up until the final, managing to come in second position after a tight series of battles with Kawabata. A well deserved second place.

In the end it was Imamura who stole the limelight, as he was crowned 2010 Champion in front of all the drivers and spectators. Last year he was the first D1 driver to ever win two championships; this year he is the first to win three! Congratulations!

There is more to come from this final round of the 2010 D1 Grand Prix, as well as a look at tomorrow's Exhibition where a few foreign drivers are set to compete in. More from Fuji soon!

Final Standings for the 2010 D1 Season:

1. Imamura 122 pt

2. Kawabata 104 pt

3. Suenaga 95 pt

4. Nomuken 90 pt

5. Hibino 81 pt

6. Saito 79 pt

7. Takayama 71 pt

8. Orido 63 pt

9. Tokita 61 pt

10. Koguchi 57 pt

D1 Grand Prix

-Dino Dalle Carbonare