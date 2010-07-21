Car Spotlight>> Nathan’s Autech S15

Next Chapter >

Leaving Brisbane at 3:00AM in the complete darkness and almost sub-zero temperatures we set path toward the Gold Coast on lookout for a suitable location. After a couple of hours driving we slowly made our way over the Queensland / New South Wales border, heading up into the Northern NSW hinterland. We took some time driving around the mountains, letting unknown roads take us wherever. Finally finding a nice area where we could park the car and take some photos. As the sun started to shoot over the foggy horizon, I immediately got

the camera out and started to fire those shutters away. This time of

the morning and afternoon is by far my favorite time to take photos as

the light is so well layered. There are no hot spots at all

that overpower your photographs.

Unlike most S15 Silvias this one is powered by a naturally aspirated Autech SR20DE. With Australian laws when you first get your license your on you're 'P Plates' for 3 or so years. On your 'P' plates you have many restrictions such as; not being able to drive a turbocharged car, or anything over a V6, no engine mods and strictly a car not over 200kw. And many more, but with these in mind, this car is literally perfect for a young driver.

Importing the car from Japan to Australia, the car hasn't changed very much from when it left the motherland. Just an upgraded seat and some new rear wheels the car is a very suitable daily car.

The car looked right at home sitting amongst the mountains.

The sun looked really nice rising through the trees behind the mountains, so I got Nathan to drive the car around a few times whilst I took some rolling shots. The car looks just as magnificent driving as it does static.

I really love the reflections the tall trees and the soft sun light gives the car when you bump the shutter down.

Front…

…And the rear, so sexy!

What mainly sets this car off are the wheels. Recently purchased are the Work CR KAI's for the rear 18×9.5 +20 with no spacer which sits well flush to the guards.

On the front, originally from Japan is the older model of the Volk TE37, 17×7.5 0. Which to me are an amazing wheels, very subtle! The same coloured mismatched wheels look great.

Whilst the sun was still low, I thought of moving locations to get some variety. The hinterland area is so beautiful, there are so many gorgeous locations you could shoot! We managed to cross a dirt road which led right down the middle of a crop of Cain fields.

By this time of the morning, the sun was rising quickly, I love the soft glow it left on the cains.

Now its time to have a look at that N/A SR20! Oh, and this is Nathan.

I have to say on the drive down, the car is not short on power or response for that matter. I would love to own one of these cars. The sound of the N/A SR20 is to die for, its like no other!

The engine is almost standard apart from an M's Pod filter and a modified S15 Spec R exhaust.

Same goes for the interior, besides a Cusco gear knob and a Blitz gauge.

I'll leave you with this final image of the S15 trailing home through the long fields of the Northern NSW hinterland.

It was a pleasure shooting Nathan's S15, I admire clean street cars such as this.

Modification List:

Engine:

Autech SR20

Modified S15 Spec R Exhaust

M's Pod filter

Drivetrain:

Heavy duty clutch

Autech lightweight flywheel

Cusco 2-Way Diff

Front R33 Brakes

Rear R34 Brakes

Suspension:

Ohlin Coilovers

Cusco front strut brace

Cusco adjustable tension rods

Cusco rear adjustable upper arms

Cusco adjustable toe control rods

Tein tie rods and rod ends with spacer

Interior:

Cusco gear knob

Blitz gauge

Exterior:

OEM side skirts

OEM rear boot wing

Flared guards

17×7.5 0 Volk TE37's – Front

18×9.5 +20 Work CR KAI's – Rear

- Casey Dhnaram