In The Moment>> #76 At Midnight

Next Chapter >

Due to an internet outage at the track, we're a tiny bit behind with coverage but we are at full speed to catch you guys up with everything. Exiting turn 1, #76 starts back into another lap of the Nordschleife 24H circuit. Thundering down the start / finish straight, the cars complete a full lap of the GP circuit before disappearing out into the 'Grune Hole' before reappearing several minutes later back on Dottinger Hohe. From there it all begins again and it is much easier said than done. More coverage from John, Alok and myself coming shortly …

Paddy