In The Moment>> #76 At Midnight

Due to an internet outage at the track, we're a tiny bit behind with coverage but we are at full speed to catch you guys up with everything. Exiting turn 1, #76 starts back into another lap of the Nordschleife 24H circuit. Thundering down the start / finish straight, the cars complete a full lap of the GP circuit before disappearing out into the 'Grune Hole' before reappearing several minutes later back on Dottinger Hohe. From there it all begins again and it is much easier said than done. More coverage from John, Alok and myself coming shortly …
Paddy
16/05/10 11:16 Klasse SP9
Rang StNr Fahrer Fahrzeug Rdn. Zeit Rückstand Abstand
1. 76 Hartung Söderlund Sandström Öhlin BMW Z4 GT3 128 20:14:16.912 <---
2. 102 Jöns Breslin Stuck Heyer Audi R8 LMS 128 20:15:10.316 53.404 +53.404
3. 97 Rostek Ludwig Bronzel Winkelhock Audi R8 LMS 128 20:15:32.612 1:15.700 +22.296
4. 18 Zehe Schelp Roloff Bullitt Porsche GT3 Cup S 126...
great pic! Good luck and hopefully you can hold 3rd place!
16/05/10 14:18 overall ranking
Pos. Nr. Marke Runde Zeit
1 25 BMW M3 GT2 149 9:00.418
2 43 Ferrari F 430 GTC 148 11:39.337
3 76 BMW Z4 GT3 147 8:57.383
Congradulations guys! 4th overall, 2nd in SP9 GT3.
Congratulations on finishing the race!
What a year. Just what an incredible year it has been. To think, in January of this year I was still
it all good.. like this pic though.. car looks just right!!