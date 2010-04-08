Next Chapter >

It's really too bad Japanese manufacturers have given up making cool little Kei sports cars lately. I mean just take a look at what Provile brought to the Exciting Car Showdown! This Honda Beat was sporting a killer stance running on gold VW Golf BBS rims (15-inch front, 16-inch at the rear). The car is fitted with a straight through exhaust, Buddy Club dampers and a Cusco LSD and has been set-up for grip. Loved the mean US Racing front bumper and headlight conversion.

Check out the exhausts and LED lights! Inside a digital S2000 meter panel replaces the aged Beat dials.

But you really can't beat an AZ-1 for visual impact with those gullwing doors!

Like the Beat the little Mazda is set up for grip and to keep occupants from moving around a pair of Recaro seats make an appearance.

The mid-mounted Suzuki F6A, the AZ-1 was developed and built by Suzuki, has been slightly modified with a free flowing filter and exhaust system to give a few more horses over the stock 64 HP.

We have seen a few Revolfe-built cars here on Speedhunters in the past and they have never failed to amaze, much like this latest creation built for a customer. I first saw it in the busy paddock of the HKS Premium Day back in January but I couldn't get a proper look at it due to all the people swarming around it most of the time.

The engine is something else, built around and HKS 2.8L stroker kit and mated to a Trust T88-34D turbine allowing it to develop 780 HP.

Of course most of you will remember it for it's crazy fuel system, which includes a little radiator to cool the gas before it's sent to the injectors!

Another one in the Revolfe area, a 600 HP Supra running full Abflug aero.

And talking of Abflug & Revolfe collaborations there were just so many on show!

Lot's of torque for the VG30DETT thanks to a 3.1L stroker and twin Trust TD05H 16G turbines. As for the numbers, 530 HP and 460 lb/ft.

Looks similar to the white Curve/Abflug JZA80 I recently featured. Might need some bigger wheels and better offset but still looks very aggressive.

Abflug's R35 kit might not be to everyone's taste but it sure is different.

As I continued to walk the show floor I kept seeing cool and unique cars…

…as well as more famous rides like the Doriten GT-R.

Throughout the course of the weekend sound exhibitions were held, where show cars would be pushed outside of the Port Messe Exhibition hall, warmed up and then revved to the limiter to show off the sound of the engine. An interesting idea! As you can see it attracted a lot of attention.

Tifaria Finezza Demio. What? This one made me chuckle, a Mazda Demio made to look like a Ferrari F430 up front…

…but not so much at the rear. Still, something different!

I had to check out the Top Fuel Supra in more detail…

…so asked if it was possible to take a look at the engine. The HKS T51R SPL supplies enough boost to allow the highly modified 2JZ to develop 936 HP to the wheels and 665 "torques" as a well-known car-show presenter would say.

More matte black on this Naganokoubou 180SX…

….but their "Drift Lowrider" was definitely something I have never seen before. An interesting concept to say the least.

Check out the side hinged hood revealing the color matched SR20.

More 180SX goodness from Garage Number Six.

I can't wait to see the SS Works CR-X out on track again, it's been far too long since I heard the scream…

…of this little stroked B16A. There is still more to come from Nagoya so don't miss the next part of the coverage.

-Dino Dalle Carbonare