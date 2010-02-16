Model Cars>> Michael Paul Smith Dioramas

Linhbergh sent me a link to a Flickr photostream for these old school American cars – he knows I'm not the go-to-guy for American cars, and I had to look very closely before I realized these are scale models! I've posted stories about dioramas in the past. Some of their details amaze me…
The creator of these dioramas is Michael Paul Smith. In his own words, "What started out as an exercise in model building and photography, ended up as a dream-like reconstruction of the town I grew up in."
The really cool thing, and something I haven't seen before, is that Michael places his diorama's in a real life environment. Like in this shot, the three houses and two cars in front are scale models, but the house in the back and the trees are real.
This shot features a real quarry with three scale models and a trailer in front of it. A shot like this could have come from a magazine in the late fifties. Can anybody identify the cars?
Another cool shot with a scale model of a house and cars, with real houses in the background. The car in the front is a Studebaker I believe.
The real sense of scale is apparent in this photo with the builders hand. The buildings are made from gator board and styrene plastic. To add some realism Michael also includes jewelry, finishing washers, and printed material.
This is how he places the diorama's in real life. Just a table and some trick photography are enough to make you believe you are looking at the real thing. I suggest you take a look at some of his other work inside his Flickr photostream. I think you'll be as amazed as I am.
-Jeroen Willemsen
Comments
Add comment
4668 comments
Wow, these are just incredible. I love seeing good photography. You guys should show some of your own non-automotive pictures, or at least link to a photostream!
insane skill
Amazing! For a minute there I was like WTF are they talking about until I saw the bottom pictures.
Whoa!
Had me fooled for a bit.
I love high detailed model dioramas.
wow that beats the hell out of my legos
@ Ernesto: Same here. LOL! I was staring at the pics and reading the captions and thinking: "Model cars in what way?" Then I got to the shot with the giant finger over the Studebaker and I was like, "W-wait a minute..."
Thats fantastic - i didn't believe that they were 'models', wow!! - can't help with identfiying the cars but i'm glad i passed by..
now thats talent... not only in the scale factor but the shots aswell. tricking the eye..
Why not post some amateur work from you folks? I'm sure some of you got some stashed away somewhere. Peep (Spc.org.uk)
It's a pretty decent scale model site.
Wow. Yeah I was fooled to begin with lol. Great modelmaking skills and great photography. Makes me wish I'd bought a model when I went to a model shop the other day.
Unbelievable...amazing work.
Definitely had me fooled! Awesome!
very cool! and the maroon car is a 1950 Studebaker Starlight Coupe!
WOW
looks 1:1 scale amazing
That's amazing. The sight needed to see things like that, and make it work is incredible.
The woody pulling the trailer is a Buick Roadmaster. I only know that because my grandfather bought one when he came back from WWII for my newly born mother and her sisters. Amazing detail though, personally I can't spot anything different from the pic here and this one: http://www.sportscardigest.com/wp-content/uploads/1949-Buick-Roadmaster-Woodie-Estate-Wagon-620x412.jpg
incredible!