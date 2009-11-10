SHARE Video Roll >> The Bmw M3 Gts

Video Roll >> The Bmw M3 Gts

VIDEO
By
10th November 2009 70 Comments

Following the teaser film of the new M3 GTS BMW released last week on its Youtube Channel, I was happy to find two additional videos of the new car today. With a 400 pound weight reduction and a V8 motor stroked to 4.4L the 450HP M3 GTS takes over from where the E46 M3 CSL left off. These are the kinds of cars I love, rear seats eliminated to give space for the half-roll cage, adjustable suspension and upgraded brakes. The GTS is currently on offer only in Europe but there is a good chance BMW will consider other markets. I’m sure I’ll be seeing personally imported GTS’ in the future at Tsukuba or Fuji!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCzDOpVasHM]

-Dino Dalle Carbonare

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.

70 comments

by Oldest
by Best by Newest by Oldest
1

For $170,000 I'll buy a Porsche GT3, and I'd use the spare $40K for a full track season.

2

this is a beast

i want one

3

Beast! I love it;)

4

Awesome car!!! I want one NOW! Now which bank should I rob tonight? :))

5

Ha some cock will buy it for sure.

6

The wing is hideous. Did they buy that thing from Pep Boys? It is like Cindy Crawford's mole...It is beautiful, but I can't stop staring at the wing.

7

@Alex



in germany a stock gt3 is 170k $ . in general cars are more exepnsiv and it's the price with vat.



ps. and importining is too pointless, because us models are worth nothing in comparison to ger models. the reason is quite simply. we get the "vollgasfest" models while you get the junk. vollgasfest means somethink like, will noit overheat at fullspeed. in germany there is the "saying", that only with a porsche you can drive to a racetrake, race and drive back, without braking something. there is a reason for it. just to compare it, i have seen already 2 r35 gt-r with totaly destroyed engine's cause of driving@ topspeed.

yeah ok, in germany porsche gt models too do not lose theire warenty when you race them and they can prove it, as long, as you don't have an accident on a racingtrack.

anyway you would be quite stupid to buy a new m3 gts, cause of deprecation.

just to prove the point, where i work, nearly everythink that doesn't past the test for eu-market get's exportet to usa or china.



@scott



it's the wtcc wing, if i remeber corectly.

8

The wing is terrible, poor choice right there... im surprised because normally they get it right.

9

i love the ending of part 2 where you can see the little incect trying to get away



dont like that spoiler though...

10

Porsche M3 RS. :P

11

will rogue, josh herron or nathan chen would have done a much better job of producing a video. other than that nice car.

12
Hamest

ashortt

13

im gonna order mine in lagunasecablau :P

14
Hamest

asot55

15

As nice as it that M3 GTS is, I'd still take the Ericsson M480 over this one.

http://www.speedhunters.com/archive/2009/09/16/car-feature-gt-gt-ericsson-m3.aspx

16
Mercedes SL Black

This game is for petrol head if not please get fack off

17
iwan27678

Hufttt...nicely done...

19
PaulaConde

Lindo, gosto muito

20
HaederNoori

Good

21
ol_700

Gooood naaaays

26
jilovehe

good

29
thablakman

How do I get hold of this magnificent car?

30
Sculkript

Good

31
Twan

Good super

32
PedroCortez

W. Italia nel mondo (Italy is the number one in the World!) tiè!!, ,

33
PedroCortez

Why.?

34
PedroCortez

Magnifico, W Italia!!!!

35
PedroCortez

W!! ITALIA,!!!!

36
The ZPR

The best car I have had so far in the game

37
The ZPR

the ford gt500 Shelby 2013 is better thought js

38
PauloAzevedo

Nice

39
WayneMunn

Greatest cars ever, great game,can not put it down. Thanx

40
Johnc23

Awesome

41
PeerasethTungsoongsawang

Good

42
jmshrld96

If i watch video i unlock BMW m3 ?

43
JozsefCzegledi

Good

44
Andriy Semjanchuk

Perfect

45
goingtothebathroom48

This car looks great, give me one XD

46
syailendra

Love it. So fast

47
YifeiZhou

great

48
Matrix665

Grait game

49
Night Hof

Cool

50
KennyPvcogLee

Live game I can't stop playing and it don't help when your a car freak

51
Abdul Ghafoor Bughio

A great game for car lovers and time pass .

53
Townes

This was the car.

54
Townes

Not for this Z4. Crazy.

55
Townes

I don't know this car. bmwusa.com/z4mcoupe

56
Townes

I know the other one. bmwusa.com/m3gts

57
Hdgamer6343

You know what's weird, I bought the car but somethings happened that I did and I had to buy it twiceU0001f62a but luckily everything turned out ok U0001f604

59
micaiaoviedo

Es lo mejor

60
Oscardaniel999
62
Jan Šafrata

Super

63
Parsa

Hmmm

64
Marcos

Eu quero a bmw

66
khairuddin

Happy

67
Hamed

555

68
Zian

Mainan ini enak tapi kalo mau beli mobil belom harus

70
nakia parkinson

Nakia
Parkinson

OFFICIAL SPEEDHUNTERS SUPPLIERS