Video Roll >> The Bmw M3 Gts

Following the teaser film of the new M3 GTS BMW released last week on its Youtube Channel, I was happy to find two additional videos of the new car today. With a 400 pound weight reduction and a V8 motor stroked to 4.4L the 450HP M3 GTS takes over from where the E46 M3 CSL left off. These are the kinds of cars I love, rear seats eliminated to give space for the half-roll cage, adjustable suspension and upgraded brakes. The GTS is currently on offer only in Europe but there is a good chance BMW will consider other markets. I’m sure I’ll be seeing personally imported GTS’ in the future at Tsukuba or Fuji!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCzDOpVasHM]
-Dino Dalle Carbonare
The wing is hideous. Did they buy that thing from Pep Boys? It is like Cindy Crawford's mole...It is beautiful, but I can't stop staring at the wing.
in germany a stock gt3 is 170k $ . in general cars are more exepnsiv and it's the price with vat.
ps. and importining is too pointless, because us models are worth nothing in comparison to ger models. the reason is quite simply. we get the "vollgasfest" models while you get the junk. vollgasfest means somethink like, will noit overheat at fullspeed. in germany there is the "saying", that only with a porsche you can drive to a racetrake, race and drive back, without braking something. there is a reason for it. just to compare it, i have seen already 2 r35 gt-r with totaly destroyed engine's cause of driving@ topspeed.
yeah ok, in germany porsche gt models too do not lose theire warenty when you race them and they can prove it, as long, as you don't have an accident on a racingtrack.
anyway you would be quite stupid to buy a new m3 gts, cause of deprecation.
just to prove the point, where i work, nearly everythink that doesn't past the test for eu-market get's exportet to usa or china.
it's the wtcc wing, if i remeber corectly.
As nice as it that M3 GTS is, I'd still take the Ericsson M480 over this one.
http://www.speedhunters.com/archive/2009/09/16/car-feature-gt-gt-ericsson-m3.aspx
For $170,000 I'll buy a Porsche GT3, and I'd use the spare $40K for a full track season.