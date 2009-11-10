Video Roll >> The Bmw M3 Gts

Next Chapter >

Following the teaser film of the new M3 GTS BMW released last week on its Youtube Channel, I was happy to find two additional videos of the new car today. With a 400 pound weight reduction and a V8 motor stroked to 4.4L the 450HP M3 GTS takes over from where the E46 M3 CSL left off. These are the kinds of cars I love, rear seats eliminated to give space for the half-roll cage, adjustable suspension and upgraded brakes. The GTS is currently on offer only in Europe but there is a good chance BMW will consider other markets. I’m sure I’ll be seeing personally imported GTS’ in the future at Tsukuba or Fuji!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCzDOpVasHM]

-Dino Dalle Carbonare