Need For Speed Girls>>we Heart Sayoko

Next Chapter >

Hmmm…. since when is the world "Heart" a verb? This is the first time I have used the word "Heart" as such and I'm not sure that this is a good thing to do. Some kind of Americanism perhaps?

We shot this photo around a year ago BTW in Vancouver with the fashion photographer Evaan Keraj. You can check out his portfolio here. He's quite the talent!

:Rod Chong