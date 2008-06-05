Need For Speed Girls>>we Heart Sayoko

Hmmm…. since when is the world "Heart" a verb? This is the first time I have used the word "Heart" as such and I'm not sure that this is a good thing to do. Some kind of Americanism perhaps?
We shot this photo around a year ago BTW in Vancouver with the fashion photographer Evaan Keraj. You can check out his portfolio here. He's quite the talent!
:Rod Chong
I like Sayoko! So I wonder how many people agree with Patrick? You guys want to see some more hot females with the hot cars?
Seriously, this is just more ricer crap. I know you guys are sponsored by Need for Speed, but this is not up to SpeedHunters level.
Linhbergh can you quantify your comment for me. I'd like to know how a tasteful and sexy image of a girl is "ricer crap". In your mind is any image of an asian girl with a japanese car a poor thing to do? or?
I admit the car could be done better style-wise but think the image of Sayoko is top class. We hired fashion people to create this image: stylists, makeup artists, hair and photography and even went as far to fly Sayoko from Japan to Vancouver for the shoot. The goal here was to do something pretty high end. Do you think we have failed to do so?
In the grand scheme of things this is an aesthetic image IMO.
Please let me know I'm curious what you think.
She looks kinda odd in this picture. I googled her for more pics but I think she looks better in her JDM photoshoots with "JDM makeup". GREAT quality picture though!
sooo hawt ???!
HOT CARS + HOT CHICKS = SPEEDHUNTERS.... awesome.